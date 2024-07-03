Previous
Machiasport, Maine, Day 6 by berelaxed
Photo 3415

Machiasport, Maine, Day 6

We went to Millbridge today, T has worked remotely the last few days. So we were glad the weather was fantastic, a lovely day to be outside.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun. Warm weather and a gentle breeze.

All hands very happy.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Betsey

