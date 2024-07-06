Previous
Machiasport, Maine, Day 8 by berelaxed
Photo 3418

Machiasport, Maine, Day 8

We’re really socked in with fog now, we woke up to it after a hard rainstorm last night. We treated ourselves to take out lobster rolls from a small roadside trailer in Machias for lunch. We’ve just relaxed since, a puzzle for T and some photo taking and reading for me. Fianna and Raven are snoozing after watching a pesky red squirrel out back through the screened slider.

This day came in with fog and it’s really socked in now. You can’t see the other side of the river, or Round Island in the bay.

