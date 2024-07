Machiasport, Maine, Day 8

We had a visit from the neighborhood Bald Eagle today after the fog burned off. There are two nests across the river and the eagles love the top of this tree just above the edge of the river, below us.



You can see the fog burning off in another photo and we had brilliant sun and warm temps. It’s back in tonight, shrouding the river. That’s Raven spying on our neighbor, mowing the lawn in the other photo.





For the Record,

This day came in foggy, but it soon burned off and was a fabulous Maine day.



All hands happy