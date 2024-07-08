Machiasport, Maine. Day10

We spent the afternoon in Lubec, lunch and a foggy visit to West Quoddy Head lighthouse. We spent some time on the beach shrouded in fog below the lighthouse. The fog began rolling into Machiasport too at sunset. I was on the edge of the bluff in the cemetery, watching the fog roll in when I turned and saw our Bald Eagle friend sitting in a tree about 20 feet from me. I managed one shot before he flew away.





For the Record,

This day came in with glorious blues skies over Machiasport and warm temps. This afternoon, we had lots of fog in Lubec and on the way home via Cutler.



All hands happy

