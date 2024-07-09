Machiasport, Maine, Day 11

Here are three locals that I managed to photograph. I was quite close to all of them and they posed nicely. The Bald Eagle was in the same tree at the edge of the cemetery bluff as last evening. The light was a bit better today. I was about 20-25 feet away, sitting on the ground hoping he would ignore me long enough that I could get at least one shot. A iPhone dot that turned out quite well. This is cropped, but they are so large. Years ago we were on a kayak excursion with a guide out on the bay. I spotted an eagles nest on the shore, it was as big as a VW beetle!



For the Record,

This day came in warm with fog that burned off, returned and burned off again.



All hands happy.