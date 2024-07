Machiasport, Maine, Day 12

Machiasport, Maine, Day 12. The small green apples will hopefully grow as large a the mature Wolf River apple in my hand in an oil painting I did after an October visit here. That's my great gramp on the ladder picking his apples years ago. The red squirrel antics went on all day, we have three. I found some early low bush blueberries in the cemetery and that's an old Machiasport postcard, we're the house on the hill below the church.