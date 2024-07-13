Previous
Machiasport, Maine Day 15
Machiasport, Maine Day 15

The peaceful, tidal Machias River flows by our old homestead on the hill, beloved by six generations.

This day came in with fog and sun. We spent some of the day in Lubec in warm sunshine..A lovely relaxed Saturday.

All hands happy
Betsey

@berelaxed
