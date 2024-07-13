Sign up
Photo 3425
Machiasport, Maine Day 15
The peaceful, tidal Machias River flows by our old homestead on the hill, beloved by six generations.
For the Record
This day came in with fog and sun. We spent some of the day in Lubec in warm sunshine..A lovely relaxed Saturday.
All hands happy
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
machiasportmaineday15
