A day on Campobello Island, NB, Canada

We spent a glorious day on the nearby Canadian Island of Campobello, New Brunswick Canada. This lovely island was where FDR spent his childhood summers and vacationed as an adult and President.



We dropped into the Visitor Center at the Roosevelt International Park( a shared USA and Canadian Park) and then spent the rest of the day exploring the rocky beaches. We have had many tours through the Roosevelt Cottage, it’s such a homey, welcoming place.



For the Record,

This day came very hot and the heat has continued this evening.



All hands enjoying every minute here.