Machiasport Maine, Day 17

The neighborhood around the old 1840s homestead was busy today. There were bees, birds of land and sea.to watch. I came across a secret stash of Maine’s famous longish blueberries and watched a clam digger buzzing by as the tide began covering the flats where he was digging all morning. A perfectly relaxing day.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, but since sunset we have been shrouded in fog.



All hands very content as long as we don’t watch the news.