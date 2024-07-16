Machiasport, Maine, Day 18

We had a wonderful walk today in sunny weather to see Pulpit Rock in Perry at low tide. There was a small pull off for parking above the beach and a scary narrow and extremely steep path to reach the rocks and beach below the hill. The biggest downside to the beach path concerned the tiny angry red ant inhabitants, enough said about them!!!



The tides in Perry and everywhere here are influenced by the Bay of Fundy. They come in fast and furiously and it is only possible to see the 38 foot Pulpit Rock formation during low tide. The walk there was so much fun, the rock formations were so very different from the usual Downeast ledges. The colors, the types of rock, caves and wave smoothed surfaces were fascinating.



“Pulpit Rock is a sea stack, located between Mill Cove and Lewis Cove in the down east town of Perry on the

Saint Croix River. A sea stack is an isolated, pillar-like rocky island, detached from the mainland by wave

erosion (Bates and Jackson, 1984). Pulpit Rock was first noted in print by geologist C. T. Jackson in 1837 in his

First Report on the Geology of the State of Maine. It has since been visited and described by a number of

geologists. The area is noted for its high tides so it is imperative to plan a visit during a falling or low tide.”

Maine Geological Society



For the Record,

This day came I with fog in Machiasport, but the skies were.blue in Perry.



All hands happy

