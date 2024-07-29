The Troll Wife's Dream

She woke up this morning so excited about her dream and talking like the Viking that she is. We've been traveling together for 20 years this summer. She hopped in my bag back in 2004 in a small town in Norway and since then she has been in many bags on trips near and far. She shows up more on Instagram, but you may remember seeing her.



She told me that she spent the night on a sailboat trying to navigate her way back to Machiasport, Maine. She spent the month with us, but felt that she had not seen enough. I guess we all feel that way today, but it is good to be home again. It takes some adjusting, living surrounded by leafy green trees again. One misses the light you see and feel when you are on a hill surrounded on two sides by shimmering water. It's just unforgettable.



For the Record,

This day came in with dark skies, cool temps, but heavy humidity.



All hands glad to be safely home, but wishing to be in Maine.