The Troll Wife's Dream by berelaxed
Photo 3441

The Troll Wife's Dream

She woke up this morning so excited about her dream and talking like the Viking that she is. We've been traveling together for 20 years this summer. She hopped in my bag back in 2004 in a small town in Norway and since then she has been in many bags on trips near and far. She shows up more on Instagram, but you may remember seeing her.

She told me that she spent the night on a sailboat trying to navigate her way back to Machiasport, Maine. She spent the month with us, but felt that she had not seen enough. I guess we all feel that way today, but it is good to be home again. It takes some adjusting, living surrounded by leafy green trees again. One misses the light you see and feel when you are on a hill surrounded on two sides by shimmering water. It's just unforgettable.

For the Record,
This day came in with dark skies, cool temps, but heavy humidity.

All hands glad to be safely home, but wishing to be in Maine.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous - know you will soon be enchanted with your gardens and trees with all the wonderful creatures.
July 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful, dreamy image
July 30th, 2024  
