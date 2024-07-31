Previous
Bliss by berelaxed
Bliss

"Let the rain kiss you, Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops, Let the rain sing you a lullaby." - Langston Hughes

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and heat, but heavy rain showers have moved in and out and in again. This precious female hummingbird sought shelter under the lamp that this twig and her feeder are attached too for the longest time. I was going to post one of those photos until I looked again and she was blissfully basking in the heavy rain. Such a tiny, shimmering jewel.

All hands missing watching the tides flow in and out.
