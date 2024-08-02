Previous
Wary and Watchful after her big stretch. by berelaxed
Wary and Watchful after her big stretch.

I think I'll call her Harriet, she spends a lot of time outside our kitchen window. Last evening I saw a male taking a sip, but I've not seen him during the day recently.

This day came in very hot and humid. I'm no fan of our new summer climate in Massachusetts.

All hands happy it's Friday
