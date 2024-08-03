Previous
Spotted Bee Balm and Bees by berelaxed
Photo 3446

Spotted Bee Balm and Bees

Spotted Bee Balm is so elegant looking and a great source of pollen for these busy bees.

For the Record,
This day came in very, very hot, 93 with a heat index of 106.We're missing Maine, believe me!

All hands wishing for a sea breeze
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise