Photo 3459
Blue Dasher
I believe it's a Blue Dasher male, resting on some ornamental grass near our Joe-Pye-Weed. A really gorgeous skimmer, posing for one lucky photograph.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler, with slightly less humidity.
All hands happy it's Friday.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
skimmer
bluedasher
