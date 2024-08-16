Previous
Blue Dasher by berelaxed
Photo 3459

Blue Dasher

I believe it's a Blue Dasher male, resting on some ornamental grass near our Joe-Pye-Weed. A really gorgeous skimmer, posing for one lucky photograph.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler, with slightly less humidity.

All hands happy it's Friday.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise