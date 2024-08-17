Great Golden Digger Wasp

Great golden digger wasps are a kind of digger wasp. Great golden digger wasps are large wasps that build their nests in the soil. They feed on grasshoppers, katydids, and crickets. Despite their image, great golden digger wasps are beneficial pollinators and protect plants against damage done by grasshoppers and katydids.





These large wasps are in love with our Mountain Mint plants feasting on the nectar with bees of all types after the pollen. The wing colors are amazing really amazing!





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with sun appearing by afternoon.





All hands happy it's Saturday