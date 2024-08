Tiny and Tattered

Harriet's feathers are looking summer worn. Soon she will begin tanking up, feeding heavily for her journey of thousands of miles to her winter habitat. She and a younger hummer with sleeker feathers are always chasing each other recently. Hummingbirds are so territorial, they engage in wild aerial displays when they feel another is on their turf.



She seems to be giving me a side-eye!



For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy, cool, but with heavy humidity.



All hands wishing the weekend could be longer.