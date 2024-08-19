Sign up
Previous
Photo 3462
Great Golden Digger Wasp
I'm fascinated with these wasps, so here is a side view. This one is really enjoying one of our native plants, Mountain Mint.
For the Record,
This day came in so humid and cloudy, but cool, dry air is moving in.
All hands busy.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice close-up!
August 20th, 2024
