Great Golden Digger Wasp by berelaxed
Photo 3462

Great Golden Digger Wasp

I'm fascinated with these wasps, so here is a side view. This one is really enjoying one of our native plants, Mountain Mint.

This day came in so humid and cloudy, but cool, dry air is moving in.

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice close-up!
August 20th, 2024  
