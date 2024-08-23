Previous
Bumble Bee by berelaxed
Bumble Bee

I tried some close up shots on some end of summer tired bumble bees. They were flying about slowly late this afternoon on our Joe-Pye-Weed. I prefer using my Nikon, but I gave the iPhone a try.

This day came in with a bit more humidity, but it was lovely.

All hands happy the weekend is here.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
*lynn ace
super details, Betsey
August 24th, 2024  
