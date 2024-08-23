Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3466
Bumble Bee
I tried some close up shots on some end of summer tired bumble bees. They were flying about slowly late this afternoon on our Joe-Pye-Weed. I prefer using my Nikon, but I gave the iPhone a try.
For the Record,
This day came in with a bit more humidity, but it was lovely.
All hands happy the weekend is here.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3466
photos
79
followers
40
following
949% complete
View this month »
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bumblebee
,
iphone15promax
*lynn
ace
super details, Betsey
August 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close