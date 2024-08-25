Blink

"Hummingbirds have regular eyelids to block light from each eye (upper and lower outer eyelids). They also have a third eyelid, beneath the outer eyelids. It is called the Nictitating Membrane which is clear and protects their eyes while flying.





Hummingbird eyes are very large in proportion to their body weight. They are set on the side of the head, allowing them to see both ahead (binocular vision) and on the side peripherally (monocular vision).



Their eyes are protected by twelve or more bones surrounding it called Ossicles. Hummingbirds have more rods and cones than humans. This enables them to have an excellent vision. They are able to see ultraviolet light, which makes their world even more colorful than ours. Hummingbird's eyes will regularly outweigh a hummingbird's brain." ~GratefulGnome.com





For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds. I attended a Memorial Celebration for a lifelong friend of the family, my brother's best man at this wedding. It was very informal and I saw lots of folks from his family. He lost his wife a year and a half ago, they both lost their lives to cancer and have left two adult sons, very sad. I knew him since he was a child and took the photographs at his wedding in 1983.



All hands wishing the weekend could be longer.