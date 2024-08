Fine Dining

Munk had lunch reservations at the Back Step Cafe. He ordered peanuts from the Specials Menu and had several helpings.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny with a threat of severe storms.



Update on the found cat, Penny. She went to the vet here at home and she has a chip!! The vets will contact the Chip service and the owners will contact Clark and Donna! We shall see what happens. C&D are sad, but they know the folks who chipped her are sadder! I'll keep the updates posted.



All hands hoping the storms pass quickly.