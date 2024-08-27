Sign up
Previous
Photo 3470
Munk, Adrift
"There is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”
- Kenneth Grahame
Unfortunately, Munk has gotten himself in over his head so to speak, messing about in a canoe! Recreational canoeing and boating are not without their perils as Munk has realized, a bit too late!
And yes, Munk was actually in the canoe, no trickery there, my fellow blippers.
For the Record,
This day came in warm with much more humidity.
All hands busy.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3470
photos
79
followers
40
following
950% complete
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
Tags
easternchipmunk
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
August 27th, 2024
