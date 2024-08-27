Previous
Munk, Adrift by berelaxed
Photo 3470

Munk, Adrift

"There is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”
- Kenneth Grahame

Unfortunately, Munk has gotten himself in over his head so to speak, messing about in a canoe! Recreational canoeing and boating are not without their perils as Munk has realized, a bit too late!

And yes, Munk was actually in the canoe, no trickery there, my fellow blippers.

For the Record,
This day came in warm with much more humidity.

All hands busy.
