Previous
Annual Eye Check Up by berelaxed
Photo 3498

Annual Eye Check Up

I had my annual eye check up today, still 20/20 distance and just need readers. The verdict was very healthy eyes, very nice to hear at 75 when other body parts are not a cooperative!

So, this machine, the phoropter is one of the basic tools used by optometrists to measure the refractive error and determine the eyeglass numbers of the patient. I didn't need to use it today, but made a suitable blip.

For the Record,
This day came in cool with heavy cloud cover. better than bright sun for dilated eyes.

All hands enjoying the seasonal changes
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great news.
September 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Good news
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise