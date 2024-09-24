Annual Eye Check Up

I had my annual eye check up today, still 20/20 distance and just need readers. The verdict was very healthy eyes, very nice to hear at 75 when other body parts are not a cooperative!



So, this machine, the phoropter is one of the basic tools used by optometrists to measure the refractive error and determine the eyeglass numbers of the patient. I didn't need to use it today, but made a suitable blip.



For the Record,

This day came in cool with heavy cloud cover. better than bright sun for dilated eyes.



All hands enjoying the seasonal changes