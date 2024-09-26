Previous
The Tuneful Wren from Carolina by berelaxed
Photo 3500

i heard
musical
messages
sent,
echoed
and answered
by equally lyrical
wrens
i struggled
to see.

motion in
a pine
made me
look up
and what did
i see?
a melodious
wren peering
right
down at
me

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and drizzle.

All hands enjoying the little signs of autumn appearing.
*lynn ace
fun shot, looks like you are being watched
September 26th, 2024  
