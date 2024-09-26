Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3500
The Tuneful Wren from Carolina
i heard
musical
messages
sent,
echoed
and answered
by equally lyrical
wrens
i struggled
to see.
motion in
a pine
made me
look up
and what did
i see?
a melodious
wren peering
right
down at
me
For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and drizzle.
All hands enjoying the little signs of autumn appearing.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3500
photos
76
followers
40
following
958% complete
View this month »
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carolinawrensinging
*lynn
ace
fun shot, looks like you are being watched
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close