The Tuneful Wren from Carolina

i heard

musical

messages

sent,

echoed

and answered

by equally lyrical

wrens

i struggled

to see.



motion in

a pine

made me

look up

and what did

i see?

a melodious

wren peering

right

down at

me



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds and drizzle.



All hands enjoying the little signs of autumn appearing.