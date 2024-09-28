Sign up
Previous
Photo 3502
Multicolor, Changing RedBud Leaves
The redbud tree puts on a show in the fall, a varying color palette daily. This is a bit enhanced, but the colors are wonderful without the trip through Photoshop too.
For the Record.
This day came in warm and sunny. We picked up our CSA, mostly greens, delicious, but difficult to squeeze in the refrigerator and use up for just the two of us in a week...before more.
All hands hoping the cold T might feel coming on is not a bad one.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Betsey
Tags
redbudfoliage
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful, I love their heart shaped leaves.
September 29th, 2024
