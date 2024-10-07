Previous
A Solemn October 7th by berelaxed
Photo 3511

A Solemn October 7th

“World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion.” ― Dalai Lama XIV

For the Record
This day came in quite cool with rain.


All hands wishing for peace
7th October 2024

Tunia McClure ace
wishing and praying
October 7th, 2024  
