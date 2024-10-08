Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3512
Autumn
“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” — Albert Camus
I love when you see things that just naturally make a good blip.
For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny.
All hands enjoying the signs of autumn around us.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3512
photos
75
followers
40
following
962% complete
View this month »
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grassredbudleaf
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous
October 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close