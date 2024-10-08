Previous
Autumn by berelaxed
Photo 3512

Autumn

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” — Albert Camus

I love when you see things that just naturally make a good blip.


For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny.


All hands enjoying the signs of autumn around us.
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous
October 8th, 2024  
