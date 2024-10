Autumn Reflections

"In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." –John Muir





We went to a Walk & Talk late this afternoon through the Governor Ames Estate in Easton, Massachusetts. The property was beautiful in the late afternoon sun on a brisk and beautiful day. So many magnificent and varied old trees, some already showcasing their autumn foliage .



For the Record,

This day came in sunny with cooler weather.



All hands thinking of Florida.