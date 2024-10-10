Previous
Fianna just wanted you to know... by berelaxed
Halloween is COMING!

This day came in cool and sunny. I had lunch out with four retired teacher friends. We caught up on lots of gossip and relived a lot of stories. All of us are SO happy to be retired.

10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

