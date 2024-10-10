Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3514
Fianna just wanted you to know...
Halloween is COMING!
For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny. I had lunch out with four retired teacher friends. We caught up on lots of gossip and relived a lot of stories. All of us are SO happy to be retired.
All hands happy
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3514
photos
75
followers
40
following
962% complete
View this month »
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fianna
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close