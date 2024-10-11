Northern Lights

Our sky show was not as bright as some saw earlier, but I caught these just after midnight in the eastern sky. Our street is illuminated by a streetlight, but the pink starry sky was picked up by my iPhone. It's our chilliest night so far, and I wasn't really dressed for the occasion. We'll look again tomorrow night if it isn't cloudy. This is my third time seeing the Northern Lights, once as a child and on my 70th birthday evening in Hella, Iceland. I could see the green colors with the naked eye as a child, outside this house with my grandparents and in Iceland. The camera sensor saw more color than I saw tonight.



Now it's time for bed!



