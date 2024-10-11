Previous
Northern Lights by berelaxed
Photo 3515

Northern Lights

Our sky show was not as bright as some saw earlier, but I caught these just after midnight in the eastern sky. Our street is illuminated by a streetlight, but the pink starry sky was picked up by my iPhone. It's our chilliest night so far, and I wasn't really dressed for the occasion. We'll look again tomorrow night if it isn't cloudy. This is my third time seeing the Northern Lights, once as a child and on my 70th birthday evening in Hella, Iceland. I could see the green colors with the naked eye as a child, outside this house with my grandparents and in Iceland. The camera sensor saw more color than I saw tonight.

Now it's time for bed!

For the Record,
This day came in COLD!

All hands happy
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise