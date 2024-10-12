Painting Progress

This is rather an emergency post. I’ve been under the weather today after three vaccines on Friday afternoon. Covid, Flu and Whooping Cough. Both arms are still very sore but I think the Whooping Cough vaccine is the one that has done me in. Tylenol has helped my sore arms, and I slept a long time this afternoon. I hope to feel myself for Hunter’s 5th(!!) birthday party tomorrow.
I worked on my West Quoddy ledges on Friday. As you all know, I’m fond of fog and rocks. It’s a small painting, with much still to do, small, smooth stones need to line the pathway (only visible during low tide), more rock details and atmospheric fog. So far, I having fun with it. Painting is a very immersive and satisfying activity for me in these anxious times.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. I missed most of the glorious day napping, but it was lovely.
All hands happy to be up to date on our Covid Vaccines