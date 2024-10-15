Previous
Carolina Wren on the Hunt by berelaxed
Photo 3519

Carolina Wren on the Hunt

"Carolina Wrens are small (5.5”) brown birds with fairly short tails that they often hold cocked upward. Their bills are well-suited for probing for insects.


These tiny birds, the official state bird of South Carolina, were once confined to the southeast, according to Mass Audubon, but they have shown themselves to be the little bird that could -- and did -- adapt.


Today, the emphatic song of the Carolina wren is frequently heard in both wilderness thickets and suburban developments throughout Massachusetts."
~Mass Audubon

For the Record,
This day came in quite cool and sunny. Tonight could be even cooler.

All hands enjoying the autumn weather.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
