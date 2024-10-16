Previous
Raven & Jack by berelaxed
Photo 3520

Raven & Jack

"My favorite word is 'pumpkin.' You can't take it seriously. But you can't ignore it either." - Harrison Salisbury

For the Record,
This day came in crisp, cool and sunny. We had our final Garden Club Meeting of the season and a luncheon out.


All hands busy
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise