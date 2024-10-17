Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3521
Autumn Redbud Rainbow
Our weeping redbud tree is beginning to change colors. The heart shaped leaves are striking with so many color variations.
For the Record,
This day came in cool with a weak sun and a promise of a cold night.
All hands looking forward to the weekend.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3521
photos
75
followers
40
following
964% complete
View this month »
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redbudleaves
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close