Autumn Redbud Rainbow by berelaxed
Photo 3521

Autumn Redbud Rainbow

Our weeping redbud tree is beginning to change colors. The heart shaped leaves are striking with so many color variations.

For the Record,
This day came in cool with a weak sun and a promise of a cold night.

All hands looking forward to the weekend.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2024  
