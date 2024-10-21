Previous
Beware... by berelaxed
Photo 3525

Beware...

...the Fangs of Fianna!!

For the Record,
This day came in very sunny and warm. Fianna was caught mid-yawn, a perfect capture for an ebony beauty in October.


All hands busy.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
