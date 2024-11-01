Previous
Early Voting by berelaxed
Photo 3536

Early Voting

We voted early today at our town hall. May the BEST WOMAN WIN!


For the Record,
This day came in warm with sun and clouds. Our new outside window shutters were delivered. It was nice to have plenty of room to store the boxes in the clean barn.

All hands tired.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise