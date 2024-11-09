Our Massachusetts State Bird

There is nothing like a precious little chickadee to make a very sad person smile. Election trauma has now become a chronic illness. I love the delicate left leg splayed on the little granite bird bath edge,
For the Record,
This day came in cold and windy. I worked in the barn, cleaning and organizing.
All hands so upset for the States, for families fearing deportation and others on his long retribution list.
Deportation is an awful thing and very expensive so why not finding a better solution for everybody?