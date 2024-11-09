Previous
Our Massachusetts State Bird by berelaxed
Our Massachusetts State Bird

There is nothing like a precious little chickadee to make a very sad person smile. Election trauma has now become a chronic illness. I love the delicate left leg splayed on the little granite bird bath edge,

For the Record,
This day came in cold and windy. I worked in the barn, cleaning and organizing.

All hands so upset for the States, for families fearing deportation and others on his long retribution list.
Corinne C ace
A beautiful photo.
Deportation is an awful thing and very expensive so why not finding a better solution for everybody?
November 10th, 2024  
