Photo 3545
The Search
“Things are sweeter when they’re lost.
~F.Scott Fitzgerald
Raven loves to look for her lost toys. The harder to search, the more fun for the house panther.
For the Record,
This day came in very cold, we accomplished a lot of buttoning up for the even colder weather.
All hands trying to keep busy.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
ravenlovesasearch
Corinne C
ace
Lol, a determined kitten!
November 11th, 2024
