The Search by berelaxed
The Search

“Things are sweeter when they’re lost.
~F.Scott Fitzgerald


Raven loves to look for her lost toys. The harder to search, the more fun for the house panther.


For the Record,
This day came in very cold, we accomplished a lot of buttoning up for the even colder weather.


All hands trying to keep busy.
Betsey

ace
Corinne C ace
Lol, a determined kitten!
November 11th, 2024  
