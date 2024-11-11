My Paternal Veterans

The men in the Josselyn family have fought in wars since back to the Revolutionary War. The collage features my great Grandfather Lewis, a Civil War soldier, his sons, Leon who died in action in France in 1918, and his brother, my grandfather, Clare, who held him as he died in an aide station near San Mihiel, France. My dad was stationed in tea country, Northern India in WWII. He served with the Army Air Corps Air Transport Command in the China Burma India War Theatre. Dad was a Tech Sergeant, servicing the planes of the famous Hump Pilots. The U.S. military devised a plan to fly over the Himalayan Mountains and help supply China with the necessary equipment and supplies needed to fight and survive. They coined the term Hump pilots, as a tribute to the hump of the treacherous Himalayan Mountains.





For the Record,

This day came in warmer than yesterday after a much need rain last night. That was too light to solve the fire danger, but helped a bit.





All hands wishing my sister-in-law a Happy Birthday. We're going for delicious cake soon. I'm proudly wear in my poppy pin in honor of all who served to keep us free. May our freedom endure the next phase of life here in the divided States/state of America.