Reclaiming our attached barn.

“Decluttering is infinitely easier when you think of it as deciding what to keep, rather than deciding what to throw away.”



~Francine Jay



For years we have worked around my dad's old woodworking shop in our little attached barn. ShopSmith saw parts, a huge shop vac, and all sorts of things related to woodworking. There was also space taken up by the last stacks of my mother's beloved books that were hard to part with. Remnants from my grandparents' lives as well. Imagining the mouse nests undisturbed in those drawers my dad made with his clever hands. Drawers filled with his tools, grandpa's, the long work top stacked with our things and their things.



The collage shows some views of my dad's worktop. The drawers now have our things, hummingbird feeders, our tools, and many more things. Grandpa raised and sold strawberries, blueberries and gladiolus. I spent many childhood hours with him in the barn that seemed so spacious then. I saved many of my favorite things, two big boxes of my mother's dishes went through the dishwasher and on to my niece. Our garden tools, pots, ornaments, modular kayak now have more have room. The mice and red squirrels have been evicted and the organizing still goes on. It's a good place to forget about election terrors.





For the Record,

This day came in very windy and cold, tomorrow will be even colder.





All hands staying away from the news as much as we can for our mental health.