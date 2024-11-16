Previous
Shopping Selfie by berelaxed
Photo 3551

Shopping Selfie

Life is like a mirror. Smile at it and it smiles back at you.
~Peace Pilgrim


I took this to send to a friend while sitting in a store dressing room. I didn't take many photos today, so it will have to do. I spent the morning clearing out the dining room for our painter who is coming Monday morning. T had a half day conference and then we did some shopping and had a delicious dinner out. We have not eaten out for quite a while, so it was a treat.


For the Record,
This day came in a bit warmer and just lovely. We need rain badly, the wild fire is very high in southern Massachusetts.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
972% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise