Shopping Selfie

Life is like a mirror. Smile at it and it smiles back at you.

~Peace Pilgrim





I took this to send to a friend while sitting in a store dressing room. I didn't take many photos today, so it will have to do. I spent the morning clearing out the dining room for our painter who is coming Monday morning. T had a half day conference and then we did some shopping and had a delicious dinner out. We have not eaten out for quite a while, so it was a treat.





For the Record,

This day came in a bit warmer and just lovely. We need rain badly, the wild fire is very high in southern Massachusetts.