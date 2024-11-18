Sign up
Previous
Photo 3553
Find the painter's helper...
Raven was very helpful today. L did prep work today and patched the cracks. No paint yet for Raven to flourish her tail like a brush...
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. Rain is forecast for the end of the week, we really need it.
All hands tired.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
raven&l
L. H.
ace
I want to see her flourish her tail like a brush! Great writing and cute cat. You look very determined.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 19th, 2024
