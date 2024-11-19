Previous
Raven on the ladder by berelaxed
Raven on the ladder

Raven is still paint free, more prep work and sanding, then the wall primer went on, too high for her to be sporting the new color. It's wet paint on the extra high wainscoting that could cause trouble. Cats, as you know, slink and slather around all corners and door openings. Our rooms are so small( we have very high ceilings that help) that most of our room doors have been removed long ago. Thursday and Friday are the tricky days for her black suit.

This day came is sunny and warm. Rain should finally arrive by Thursday and Friday.

All hands tired.
Betsey

Corinne C
A fun shot and I love the minimalist aspect
November 20th, 2024  
