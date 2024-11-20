Wednesday Worker

Raven was all ready to help when L arrived this morning. Her help was allowed because today's work involved the ceiling and putting two coats of the final, Lobelia Mauve paint over the undercoat you can see on the upper walls in the photo. That is a flat latex paint, very quick drying and odorless. Tomorrow, the tall wainscoting is on the docket. A Silky White enamel oil paint will go on the wainscoting, the same color we used we used 25 years ago.The paint company has now adjusted the formula so the paint will not yellow as it has over the years. This paint is well worth the expense, it really does last 20 years or more. We just wanted a color change on the walls and some house settling cracks fixed.



We were introduced to shiny enamel painted woodwork in a friend's home in Nijmegen, Holland in the early 90s. We fell in love with it and were thrilled when the infamous Martha Stewart used the paints of Fine Paints Of Europe in her Colors of the Garden palette. We found the company and have used various colors in all the rooms of this old house. The flat wall colors have a suede-like look and the the brilliant woodwork colors have a sleek, enamel sheen.



Raven and her tail will be barred from the room tomorrow.



For the Record,

This day came in colder and cloudy. Rain tonight, finally.



All hands happy with our color choices.