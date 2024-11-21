Sign up
November Morning
“Every sunrise is an invitation to brighten someone’s day.” ~Richelle E. Goodrich
The sky was painted today, along with great progress in our dining room. Raven was successfully demoted as supervisor and some cardboard helped to keep her from checking the progress.
For the Record,
This day came in dark and stormy with much needed rain.
All hands so glad tomorrow is Friday
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
