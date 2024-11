West Quoddy Beach

I painted with my mates today and pretty much finished my fogbound beach scene, along the shore beneath the red and white striped lighthouse. Two of my favorite subjects, rocks and fog appear once more on canvas.



L, our painter is almost finished with her painting too. She needs about and hour tomorrow morning to finish and clean up. We are more than satisfied and Raven is paint free!



For the Record,

This day came in without he predicted rain, but we expect more tomorrow.



All hands thrilled that it is finally Friday