Silly Raven by berelaxed
Silly Raven


Our jester, Raven is the silliest and sweetest cat. We feel so lucky to have adopted her.

For the Record,
This day came in cold with drizzle and on and off rain.

All hands relieved that it finally rained to control the wildfires in the Northeast.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
