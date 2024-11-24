Sign up
Photo 3559
Raven Rainbow Whiskers
"I kind of view everybody like a rainbow. Everybody on the planet has all the colors of the rainbow inside."
~Alexia Fast
For the Record,
This day came in with wild wind and sun. We spent the day inside, starting to put the dining room back together.Raven posed luckily, I had no time for many photographs today.
All hands busy
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
