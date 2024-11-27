Sign up
Previous
Photo 3562
The Peace of Thanksgiving
“Peace is our gift to each other.” ~Elie Wiesel
Many years ago, I had the privilege of hearing Elie Wiesel speak at Boston University's Marsh Chapel. His words were powerful and unforgettable.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and very pleasant before the rain and snow in some parts tomorrow of New England tomorrow.
All hands busy
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2024
