The Peace of Thanksgiving by berelaxed
The Peace of Thanksgiving

“Peace is our gift to each other.” ~Elie Wiesel


Many years ago, I had the privilege of hearing Elie Wiesel speak at Boston University's Marsh Chapel. His words were powerful and unforgettable.


This day came in sunny and very pleasant before the rain and snow in some parts tomorrow of New England tomorrow.


27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
November 28th, 2024  
