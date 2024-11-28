Previous
Thanksgiving Day by berelaxed
Thanksgiving Day

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate!

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with rain on the way.

All hands thankful.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Happy Thanksgiving
November 28th, 2024  
