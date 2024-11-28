Sign up
Photo 3563
Thanksgiving Day
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate!
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with rain on the way.
All hands thankful.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
thanksgiving2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy Thanksgiving
November 28th, 2024
